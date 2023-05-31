Home / Companies / News / OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra moves on from brand to follow his passion

OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra moves on from brand to follow his passion

Nakra spearheaded the company's business operations and overall strategy for the India region

IANS New Delhi
OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra moves on from brand to follow his passion

Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Navnit Nakra, CEO of OnePlus India, has moved on from the global technology brand to follow his passion, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

In 2021, the smartphone maker announced the elevation of Nakra, then Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Sales in India, as its India CEO and Head of the OnePlus India region.

In a statement shared with IANS, the company thanked Nakra for his contribution towards OnePlus India.

"He has played an instrumental role in managing the India business over the last three years and wish him best of luck for his future endeavours," the company said in the statement.

"OnePlus is committed towards India as a region and our Community members. We will continue to strengthen our focus in India," the company added.

In a letter sent by Nakra to the OnePlus community, accessed by IANS, he said that after much thought, "I have decided to move on from OnePlus. I intend to follow my passion and spend some quality time with my family."

"It has been a pleasure to have been a part of our amazing Community --- even though I am no longer a part of the business team, I hope you all would give me the privilege of being a part of the OnePlus Community," Nakra added.

Nakra spearheaded the company's business operations and overall strategy for the India region.

His journey with OnePlus India began in February 2020 as the Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, wherein he drove the corporate strategy plans as well as key strategic partnerships.

He went on to also oversee the sales operations of the company in the region.

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

