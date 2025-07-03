India’s largest oil and gas exploration and production company, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), and Japan’s shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd agreed on Thursday to build and operate two large ships. The vessels, of the Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) class, will be used by an ONGC subsidiary, ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPaL), to import ethane, a key chemical used in the petrochemical industry.

The companies have signed a Heads of Agreement, which is used to finalise major terms between the parties before the signing of the definitive contract.

ALSO READ: Fossil to future: ONGC charts a bold path; pivots to LNG, renewables The company said in a statement that the deal is subject to approval from the board and that further details will be shared following the signing of the partnership agreement.