IL&FS moves NCLT to scrap Brookfield's Rs 1,080-cr bid for BKC property

The Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to scrap the Canadian asset management firm Brookfield's Rs 1,080-crore bid for its flagship Bandra Kurla Complex property.

IL&FS filed a petition in NCLT Mumbai bench on June 26, seeking to dismiss the Brookfield-backed bid for its flagship BKC property, the IL&FS Financial Centre (TIFC), citing bidder disqualification and non-compliance with bidding conditions.

In its petition, IL&FS alleged that an affiliate of Brookfield, Chronos Properties, was required to maintain Performance Guarantee until the execution of definitive agreements.

Chronos Properties failed to renew a Rs 108-crore Performance Guarantee, which expired in April, 2025, IL&FS said in the petition, adding that this entitles IL&FS to invoke the performance guarantees in addition to pursue remedies including disqualifying the bidder.