Home / Companies / News / Biocon Biologics secures EU approval for Vevzuo and Evfraxy biosimilars

Biocon Biologics secures EU approval for Vevzuo and Evfraxy biosimilars

Biocon Biologics receives marketing authorisation from the European Commission for two Denosumab biosimilars, Vevzuo and Evfraxy, expanding its portfolio in bone disease treatment

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo
Photo: X@BioconBiologics
Aneeka Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Biocon arm Biocon Biologics has received marketing authorisation from the European Commission for Vevzuo and Evfraxy – biosimilars of Denosumab used to treat bone diseases.
 
The marketing authorisation follows a positive opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on 25 April 2025, Biocon added.
 
Vevzuo is authorised for the prevention of bone complications in adults with advanced cancer involving bone and the treatment of adults and skeletally mature adolescents with giant cell tumour (GCT) of bone. Meanwhile, Evfraxy is authorised for the treatment of osteoporosis in men with prostate cancer at increased risk of fractures or treatment of bone loss associated with long-term systemic glucocorticoid therapy in adults. 
 
“The approval of Vevzuo and Evfraxy in Europe underscores our strong scientific expertise and commitment to expanding patient access to essential medicines, including new therapeutic areas such as bone health. In the past 18 months, we have secured regulatory approvals for three biosimilars in Europe and two in the UK. These Denosumab biosimilars mark another significant milestone in our rapid expansion, and support for regional healthcare systems,” said Shreehas Tambe, CEO and managing director, BBL.
 
Clinical data demonstrated that both Denosumab biosimilars exhibit comparable quality, safety, and efficacy to the reference product, the company claimed.
 
Analysts said that the space is already crowded, and the opportunity for Biocon could be around $20 million. Nuvama Institutional Equities said that Sandoz, Samsung, and Celltrion have already received approval, with several other filers including Stada/Alvotech, Teva, Fresenius, and Shanghai Henlius and Organon awaiting entry. The European market is estimated at $1.5 billion. Assuming 75 per cent price erosion and a 5 per cent market share, the opportunity for Biocon could be $20 million, Nuvama said.
 
Biocon's share was up 1.76 per cent in the afternoon on BSE.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saurabh Vatsa to take charge of Nissan India commercial ops in reshuffle

Matter Motor plans to launch one electric bike annually over next 3 years

Adani Airport rolls out digital lounge access, cuts intermediaries

Tata Power Renewables adds record 752 MW of solar capacity in Q1FY26

IFC, IndiGrid to build India's largest battery energy storage project

Topics :BioconPharmadrugs

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story