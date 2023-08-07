Home / Companies / News / Oppo India partners TSSC, CSC Academy to upskill, reskill youth

Oppo India partners TSSC, CSC Academy to upskill, reskill youth

Smartphone maker Oppo India has signed an agreement with the Telecom Sector Skill Council and CSC Academy to upskill and reskill youth in the country, the company said on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Oppo Ren10 5G

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
Under the initiative, Oppo India has also promised employment opportunities for skilled youth at its facilities.

Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta on the occasion said Oppo India's collaboration with the TSSC and the CSC Academy showcases a strong commitment to inclusive growth and digital transformation.

"TSSC will upskill workers under the Recognition of Prior Learning Programme under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Through this programme, we will certify informally skilled workers within the framework of India's government guidelines," TSSC, CEO, Arvind Bali said in the statement.

Oppo India also joined forces with CSC Academy to launch the next phase of the Cyber Sangini Programme.

The MoUsigned for three yearsprovides a new workforce for Oppo India and supports its existing workforce through TSSC's reskilling and upskilling programmes.

"The primary objectives of this collaboration are to invigorate Oppo India's workforce with fresh talent and bolster the skills of its existing employees through the comprehensive reskilling and upskilling programmes offered by TSSC," Oppo said.

The second announcement at this event was the launch of the third phase of the Cyber Sangini Programme, an initiative that is currently being implemented in Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Till date, 5,000 women have been trained under this initiative. The programme's new phase targets the training of 2500 women in Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

