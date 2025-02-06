Oracle India announces programme to train 500,000 in new tech by 2028

Oracle, the American technology company, on Thursday announced a programme to train up to 500,000 young people in India in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, Cloud computing and other fields by 2028.

Delivered by Oracle University, the company’s training and enablement service provider, Project Vidya will provide participants with training and certification in digital skills to “equip them with essential skills for tomorrow's technology-driven careers”. The programme will teach machine learning, data science and application development, too.

Oracle University is collaborating with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train 100,000 young people and professionals from diverse educational backgrounds, including engineering, arts, and science, to better prepare them for employment opportunities, said a company statement.

“Through strategic partnerships and innovative models, we are building a skilled ecosystem that not only fulfills current industry demands but also anticipates future trends, empowering Indian youth to contribute significantly to the nation’s growth and development,” said Ved Mani Tiwari, chief executive officer, NSDC.

“Through our collaboration with industry leaders like Oracle, we want to accelerate the training requirements of our youth so it can have a positive impact on their career opportunities and also on nation building,” he said.

More than 80,000 students have been trained and certified under Project Vidya by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation under the state’s Naan Mudhalvan programme.

“Training and education are important pillars that contribute to economic development. With India being home to the world’s youngest population, the opportunity for our youth is huge,” said Shailender Kumar, senior vice-president and regional managing director, Oracle India and NetSuite JAPAC.

Project Vidya will offer “rigorous” foundational training in Cloud technologies to prepare students for professional-level training and certifications, including in DevOps, AI, applications business processes, application development, and data science. It will have additional training for individuals based on learning levels and educational goals.

Oracle University provides access to some of the world’s leading technology experts and practitioners to support cloud technology training and certification all over the world. More than 20 million hours of Oracle University learning content have been viewed by learners globally, and the program has trained more than 3.1 million Oracle certified professionals in the global workforce, including India.

Oracle has been in India over three decades and has a total employee base of 52,000. The company has 16 offices in India and two data centres, it said.