Shriram Insurance eyes 3-fold AUM growth by 2030, bets on rural India

Shriram Life Insurance Company, promoted by Chennai-based Shriram Group and Africa’s Sanlam Group, is targeting a three-fold rise in its assets under management (AUM) by 2030 from Rs 13,000 crore currently. This growth will be driven by a focus on rural markets and technology initiatives. The company posted a 43 per cent rise in rural penetration during the current financial year, contrasting with a decline in the industry.

The company’s retail new business stood at Rs 865 crore for April-December 2024, marking a 49 per cent increase over the same period in the previous year. Its key focus area, individual new business annual premium equivalent (APE), grew 49 per cent during this period, outpacing the private industry’s growth of 19 per cent. The total premium for April-December 2024 was Rs 2,782 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 21 per cent. The company expects its AUM to surpass Rs 15,000 crore in 2025-26.

“We expect a three-fold rise in our AUM by 2030 if we maintain the current growth rate of 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next few years,” said Casparus J H Kromhout, managing director and chief executive officer, Shriram Life Insurance. “This year, we reached more families through increased rural sales, which rose 43 per cent despite an industry-wide decline. We are also witnessing strong growth in group insurance. We mainly serve the underserved segment in the lower middle-income bracket, resulting in an average premium of around Rs 20,000, much lower than the industry average,” he added.

Kromhout noted that the company is focusing on 15 states to achieve its 2030 targets. “We aim to expand in states where our presence is limited, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Sequentially, the company’s premium from group business in the third quarter more than doubled from Rs 174 crore in Q2 to Rs 336 crore. The insurer reported an individual new business premium of Rs 322 crore for the third quarter. Renewal premiums for both individual and group policies stood at Rs 494 crore, up from Rs 447 crore in the previous quarter. The total premium increased 21 per cent to Rs 1,151 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 952 crore in Q2.

Year-on-year, new individual business premium rose 36 per cent to Rs 322 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 237 crore in Q3 FY24. New individual business APE increased 36 per cent to Rs 301 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 221 crore in Q3 FY24.

“Our quarterly results reflect our commitment to reaching and securing more customers, highlighting the need for affordable life insurance solutions across various segments of society. This success demonstrates the effectiveness of our approach in providing accessible, comprehensive solutions, ensuring more families, especially in rural areas, have financial security,” Kromhout said. “At Shriram Life, we remain dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our customers, ensuring no family in the rural segment is left behind. We strive to provide seamless service delivery, regardless of where our policyholders live,” he added.

The company’s solvency ratio stands at 1.76, while its claim settlement ratio for FY24 was 98 per cent, with non-investigated claims settled within 12 hours of full document submission.