Oyo Assets raises ₹125 crore in fresh funding round led by InCred

Oyo parent PRISM-backed Oyo Assets has raised ₹125 crore in a fresh funding round from a clutch of institutional and private investors led by InCred, according to sources.

Oyo Assets, also known as Sunday PropTech, is focused on acquiring and developing hotels in India across premium and mid-premium segments.

The equity infusion will enable Oyo Assets (Sunday PropTech) to expand its presence in key leisure and business destinations and enhance its asset management capabilities.

The funding amount in the latest round stands at ₹125 crore, people aware of the development said.

"The early performance of the portfolio demonstrates resilience, consistent cash flows, and clear unit-level profitability in a sector that is increasingly attracting organised capital. Sunday PropTech stands out for its coherent strategy and its ability to execute with precision. This capital raise strengthens the platform's ability to acquire high-quality assets at scale while maintaining robust financial discipline," Saurabh Jhalaria, Chief Investment Officer, InCred, told PTI.