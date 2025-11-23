Home / Companies / News / Domestic PV volumes to grow by 5% this fiscal: Tata Motors PV CEO

Domestic PV volumes to grow by 5% this fiscal: Tata Motors PV CEO

The April-September period this fiscal witnessed a 1.6 per cent year-on-year decline, and it was only the festive period that passenger vehicle sales rebounded in the domestic market

Shailesh Chandra
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Domestic passenger vehicle volumes are likely to grow by around 5 per cent this fiscal, with double-digit growth anticipated in the second half as pent-up demand remains robust even after the festive season, according to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra.

The April-September period this fiscal witnessed a 1.6 per cent year-on-year decline, and it was only the festive period that passenger vehicle sales rebounded in the domestic market.

The sales volume in the October-March period should grow in double digits, Chanda said during an analyst call.

He noted that the industry witnessed a growth of 5 per cent and 17 per cent in September and October, respectively, due to festive demand.

The pent-up demand still continues to overflow in November and December, and both months should be strong in business terms, he added.

"So, overall, in the financial year, because the first half had seen a decline of 1.6 per cent before the festive period, it should be in the zone of 5 per cent or so," Chandra said.

When asked about the company's plans, he noted that the automaker aims to continue the growth momentum by leveraging its robust demand pipeline, supported by comprehensive marketing campaigns that will amplify brand visibility and maximise retail in the third quarter, ensuring lean inventories in the next calendar year.

"In addition to the growing traction for our portfolio, we will drive strong volume growth on the back of new product launches that will strengthen our portfolio," Chandra said.

The launch of the new Sierra will be one of the key drivers for volume increase and profitability improvement for the business, and petrol trims of Harrier and Safari will expand their addressable market and unlock volume potential in key markets, he noted.

In EVs, the company will sustain its growth momentum by strengthening its portfolio with more rapid product interventions compared to ICE, Chandra said.

At the same time, the automaker will drive mainstreaming through key actions to expand consideration for EVs, for example, by expanding charging infrastructure, he added.

"As we grow our volumes, we will enhance profitability through operating leverage, enhanced mix on the back of new launches and GST impact, and we will accelerate our cost reduction efforts," Chandra said.

At the same time, the company will continue with structural actions to strengthen its network and customer service, which will act as a force multiplier driving long-term sustainable growth, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aurobindo incurring loss at China Plant, hopes to achieve break-even by Q4

Rolls-Royce expects non-govt power biz to outgrow govt supplies by 2026-27

US court upholds $194 mn damages against TCS in DXC trade secrets case

US court cites Byju Raveendran's non-compliance, orders $1 bn penalty

Labour codes will boost social security access for gig workers: Eternal

Topics :Tata MotorsPassenger Vehiclespassenger vehicle sales

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story