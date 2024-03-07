Oyo parent Oravel Stays plans to launch 13 premium hotels this year

Oravel Stays, the parent company of hospitality major Oyo, on Thursday announced its plans to expand the number of properties under its premium hotels brand, Palette, by 13, until the end of this year.

The company had, last year, started a pilot by setting up 10 Palette resorts. These properties were in cities like Jaipur, Hyderabad, Digha, Mumbai, Chennai, Manesar, and Bangalore. This will bring the total number of hotels under the Palette brand to 23.

The Palette hotels will operate on a similar “self-operated” model as Oyo’s hotels. The move will, therefore, not prove very capital intensive for the company. This will be the restarting of the self-operated model by the company which was discontinued in 2020.

To ensure enhanced guest experience and service delivery, the company will take direct operational control of select Palette hotels in high-growth and promising locations, the firm said.

Oravel Stays said that Morbi, known as India’s ceramic capital, is a key economic hub in Gujarat. The district is home to over 800 tile factories, accounting for 90 percent of India's tile production, with an annual turnover of about Rs 50,000 crore.

"We are excited to launch our first self-operated Palette hotel in Gujarat, and what better city to start with than Morbi. With its booming economic scene and growing business opportunities, Morbi is an important market for us,” said Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Oravel Stays.

A 425-hectare ceramics park is expected to be operational in the district within the next six months, which has led to an increase in business travel to the region. The company is looking to capitalize on the increased tourism to the region.

The Morbi hotel “features 48 spacious rooms and amenities such as a conference room and common spaces, a swimming pool, restaurant, and 24x7 free WiFi,” the company said.

Oyo recently relaunched self-operated hotels under the ‘Prime Partner Program’ more than two years after it halted the service.

As part of the program, OYO will secure annual, long-term management contracts on a revenue share basis of 200 premium hotels across Indian metros, Business Standard had reported earlier.

The Softbank-backed firm had closed its self-operated hotel model in 2020 just before the start of the first wave of COVID-19 and is restarting it again after three years.