Home / Companies / News / TVS Supply Chain Solutions expands warehousing footprint in India

TVS Supply Chain Solutions expands warehousing footprint in India

The warehousing solutions are equipped with cutting-edge technology systems and top-of-the-line material handling equipments

Representational Image
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 6:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global supply chain solutions provider TVS Supply Chain Solutions has announced the expansion of its warehousing capacity in India. It has added 6,50,000 square feet of modern multi-client warehouse space in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, while creating 1,200 new jobs.

With this addition, the company’s total warehouse capacity has increased from 21.2 to 21.85 million square feet.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said, “We are thrilled to unveil our new warehouse equipped with cutting-edge automation and IT systems. This marks a pivotal step in our commitment to efficiency, innovation and delivering unparalleled service to our customers.”

The new facility highlights TVS SCS’s initiative to improve service capabilities and adapt to evolving customer needs. “We have strategically positioned our Global Parts Distribution Centre in this new facility, which will serve as a hub for our global market. I am confident that TVS SCS through their process excellence, business know-how and technical expertise will provide services par excellence,” said KN Radhakrishnan, director and CEO, TVS Motor Company. 

Its warehousing solutions are equipped with industry-leading technology systems and material handling equipment. The offering includes a wide range of storage options such as contract warehousing, cross-docking, open yard management, rework and refurbish management, multi-user facilities, palletised and racked and temperature controlled.

Globally, TVS Supply Chain Solutions operates around 300 strategically located warehouses across five continents, covering over 27 million square feet of warehousing space.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts loss of Rs 22 cr in Q2; revenue down 16%

Sajjan Jindal's firm, SAIC Motor to take over MG Motor India: Report

What was TN governor doing for 3 yrs?: SC questions delay on bills

Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023: Need to make MSMEs future-ready, say experts

Gail, ONGC explore possibility of importing ethane at Shell's Guj terminal

Vistara rejects reports its pilot woes disrupted flight operations

Agilus Diagnostics signs agreement with SEAS to start services in Oman

Future Generali India Insurance launches new product exclusively for women

Tata Chemicals gains 11%, NLC India OFS subscribed 1.9 times, and more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :tvsSupply chainwarehouseTVS AutomobileTVS Motor Company

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story