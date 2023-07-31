Home / Companies / News / OYO's adjusted Ebitda grew 25x to Rs 175 cr in Q1 FY24, says CEO

OYO's adjusted Ebitda grew 25x to Rs 175 cr in Q1 FY24, says CEO

Hospitality firm added more than 1,000 hotels and 3,500 homes to its platform in Q1 FY24: Ritesh Agarwal

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
OYO Rooms founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Oravel Stays Ltd., which operates hospitality brand OYO, clocked an Ebitda of Rs 175 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q1 FY24), said Ritesh Agarwal, the company’s chief executive officer, on Monday.

The number is an almost 25-fold increase in Q1 Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, compared to the same period last year, 'Business Standard' has learnt. The company reported its maiden Ebitda-positive quarter at Rs 7 crore in Q1 FY23 and marked its first full year of Ebitda profitability in the same financial year.

“Our Q1 adjusted EBIDTA of Rs 175 crore makes it an exciting start to the year. If you annualize this outcome, it sets us up for Rs 700 crore adjusted EBIDTA this financial year, though, in all likelihood, and we will achieve or probably surpass our previously stated target of Rs 800 crore. The Q1 adjusted EBIDTA of Rs 175 crore is nearly same as what we achieved in Q4 last year, which is seasonally the strongest quarter,” Agarwal said during a town hall with his employees.

OYO added more than 1,000 hotels and 3,500 homes to its platform in Q1 FY24.

“Our cost rationalisation measures in Europe and busy summer months have positively impacted our EBITDA in the first quarter. This, coupled with our increased focus on customer experience and quality improvement measures, will drive our growth this year,” said Agarwal.

OYO turned cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of FY 2023. In a town hall in March this year, Agarwal said that the company ended the fourth quarter with surplus cash flow of nearly Rs 90 crore. Agarwal did not speak about cash flows in Monday’s town hall.

OYO in March refiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the stock market regulator, using the new pre-filing route. The issue size for the company’s public listing was reduced by almost half to between $400-600 billion, all of which will be raised through a primary issuance, in a bid to repay most of the firm’s debt, 'Business Standard' reported earlier.

Recently, global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said that it expects OYO to remain Ebitda positive in FY24. In its report, Moody’s said that OYO will generate around $50 -$55 million Ebitda, after shared based payment expenses in fiscal 2024.

Ratings agency Fitch also recently upgraded its rating on OYO (Oravel Stays Ltd) and said that they expect OYO to deliver positive Ebitda and CFO (Cash Flow from Operating Activities) in FY24.

Also Read

IPO-bound OYO to expand its US presence with over 100 new hotels this year

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after fall from Gurugram high-rise

IPO-bound OYO looks to double number of premium hotels in India this year

Less need for capital or headwinds? OYO plans to cut IPO size by two-thirds

Amazon doubling same-day delivery facilities in push for speed: Report

LIC Mutual Fund completes merger of IDBI MF to diversify offerings

Startup Exponent Energy aims to power 25,000 electric vehicles by 2025

upGrad announces advisory board to scale upGrad Institute in Singapore

Clix Capital gets $20 mn loan for promotion of sustainable projects

Topics :OYO Hotels & HomesQ1 results

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story