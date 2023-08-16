Padmaja Reddy's Keertana expects loans to grow to Rs 3,000 cr by Mar '25

Keertana Finserv Pvt Ltd, a new non-banking financial company (NBFC) controlled by Spandana Sphoorty's founder Padmaja Reddy, has projected assets under management (AUM) to grow between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 3,000 crore by the end of March 2025. The focus is on microloans and gold loans. Its AUM stood at Rs 762 crore at the end of June 2023.

Keertana Finserv is approaching the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to obtain a non-banking financial company-microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) licence to run its microfinance business under a subsidiary.

C H Manikanta, head of finance at Keertana Finserv, stated that the equity capital to support growth in the loan book would come from the promoter family in FY24. The company is exploring options to engage institutional investors in the next financial year (FY25) to raise equity capital.

Rating agency ICRA estimated that Keertana would need an incremental capital infusion of Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore over the next two financial years (FY24 and FY25).

The company has adequate capitalisation with a net worth of Rs 224 crore as of June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 174 crore as of March 31, 2023, and comfortable gearing of 2.8 times. Over the past 15 months, promoters have infused Rs 150 crore in the fiscal year 2023 and Rs 38 crore in the first quarter of FY24. On a steady-state basis, the company plans to maintain gearing (debt to equity ratio) at around four times, said another agency, CRISIL.

As for the funding requirement (money for lending), it is estimated at Rs 1,200 crore in FY24. These funds will be raised through term loans, non-convertible debentures, including a public issue and securitisation, Manikanta said.

CRISIL stated that the portfolio comprises a wide range of asset classes including gold loans (55 per cent), group loans (30 per cent), and business loans and Loan Against Property (LAP) (15 per cent).

Currently, 94 per cent of the loan portfolio is from Andhra Pradesh. The company plans to diversify the book by expanding its branch network, entering into Odisha and Gujarat. It already has a presence in the southern region including Puducherry with 248 branches, to be scaled up to 400 by March 2025.