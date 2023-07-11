Parineeti-backed Clensta raises Rs 75 cr from TradeCred, UAE Royal Family

Personal care startup Clensta International has raised Rs 75 crore in a funding round led by TradeCred and the Royal Family from UAE, the company said on Tuesday.

Other investors who participated in the current round include Export-Import Bank of India, Mumbai Angels, Keiretsu, LetsVenture and O2 VC Fund, a company release said.

"We are delighted to announce our recent round of funding and are grateful to the investors who've showed their faith in Clensta's vision. This good news comes at a time when there is significant stress in the startup ecosystem in India and we hope that for the startup industry, this positive announcement will open up new doors and avenues", he said.

Clensta has raised Rs 105 crore since its inception in 2016, with participation from IIT Delhi and US-AID among other investors, the company said.

"We look forward to supporting Clensta as they expand and grow their business in India and globally. What attracted us to the brand was their unique selling proposition to combine nature and technology to create science-backed, innovative products," said Hardik Shah, TradeCred.

Actress Parineeti Chopra announced her investment and partnership with the personal care brand on Monday, after which the company has confirmed her as their brand ambassador as well.

Clensta offers a wide range of sustainable wellness products which are researched and developed at IIT-Delhi. The brand currently owns five technologies and patents under its name.