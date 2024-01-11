Home / Companies / News / Passenger traffic at CSMIA up 13% to 4.88 million in December 2023

Passenger traffic at CSMIA up 13% to 4.88 million in December 2023

This was the highest-ever passenger traffic for the airport, the aerodrome operator said in a statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Adani Group-owned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday said passenger traffic at its facility increased 13 per cent year-on-year to 4.88 million in December 2023.

Mumbai Airport had recorded a total passenger traffic of 4.33 million in December 2022, the statement said.

CSMIA's consistent expansion to newer destinations helped it post good growth, the airport operator said, adding the highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was observed on December 17, with 165,258 passengers travelling through CSMIA - with 84,166 arrivals 81,092 departures.

The month of December observed a total of 28,462 air traffic movements (flights) with 21,175 on domestic routes and the remaining 7,287 on international routes, it said.

Also, Delhi, Bangalore, and Goa continue to remain the top three domestic destinations witnessing the highest passenger traffic from CSMIA, according to the airport operator.

At the same time, Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international destinations, it said.

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

