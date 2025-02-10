Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Patanjali Foods Q3 results: Profit jumps 71% on cooking oil boost

Revenue from Patanjali's edible oils segment, which makes up nearly three-fourths of its total revenue, rose 22.5% during the quarter

Patanjali
Patanjali(Photo Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
Indian consumer goods maker Patanjali Foods reported a 71 per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, aided by robust demand at its mainstay cooking oils business.
 
The Ruchi Gold oil maker's profit rose to Rs 371 crore ($42.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, from 2.17 billion rupees a year earlier.
 
Demand for edible oil, a staple in Indian households, has remained strong in recent quarters, even as inflation-affected consumers avoided branded consumer goods and oil makers raised prices to pass on rising ingredient costs.
 
Last month, larger peer Adani Wilmar reported a twofold surge in quarterly profit, aided by demand for its cooking oils.
 
Revenue from Patanjali's edible oils segment, which makes up nearly three-fourths of its total revenue, rose 22.5 per cent during the quarter.
 
That fuelled a 15 per cent growth in overall revenue to Rs 9,103 crore.

However, revenue from the food and fast moving consumer goods segment fell 18 per cent, hurt by subdued demand in the category.
 
Patanjali Foods' expenses rose 13 per cent as a mid-September hike in import taxes on crude and refined edible oils drove up input costs for the company.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics :Patanjali Ayurved RamdevPatanjaliQ3 results

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

