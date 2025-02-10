Market regulator Sebi bars another SME, alleges misleading disclosures

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday barred Kalahridhaan Trendz, its managing director Niranjan D Agarwal, and two others from the securities market for alleged lapses in material disclosures and misleading information provided through stock exchange filings.

Sebi conducted an inspection of the small and medium enterprise (SME) listed on NSE’s SME exchange after receiving a complaint from HDFC Bank regarding a loan repayment default.

The company has not made any disclosure regarding this matter to date, noted the interim order-cum-show-cause notice.

Further, it has been alleged that the company made false disclosures about its expansion plans. Despite claiming plans to expand production, anticipating a 25 per cent increase in profit, the company failed to provide specific details of the orders, timelines, and investments required to justify the announcement.

The company also claimed to have received a large order worth Rs 115 crore from a firm in Bangladesh named Beximcorp Textiles; however, no such company was found in the database. Another conglomerate with a similar name in the textile business in Bangladesh denied signing any contract with the Indian SME.

Sebi alleged that the company deliberately provided incorrect details to mislead the regulator. It further stated that misleading disclosures were made to influence the share price and induce investors.

The regulator noted that interim directions were necessary as the company had approved another fund-raising through a rights issue of Rs 21 crore—nearly equal to the funds raised by the company through its SME initial public offering (IPO) in February 2024.

“There is a risk that if further fund-raising is not stopped, the public shareholders, lured by the false and misleading corporate announcements made by the company in the recent past, may be tempted to invest further in the company and suffer losses in the long run,” notes the order.

Sebi added that as the promoter lock-in period in the firm ends on February 23, 2025, there is a risk that the promoters may start selling their shares and exit the company, “leaving gullible investors in the lurch.”