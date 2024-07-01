Patanjali Foods to acquire Patanjali Ayurved's non-food biz for Rs 1,100 cr

Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Patanjali Foods will be acquiring the entire non-food business from Patanjali Ayurved, it said on Monday.

The listed entity will acquire the business from Patanjali Ayurved for a total consideration of Rs 1,100 crore. The transaction will be completed in five tranches.

The company has also entered a licensing agreement with Patanjali Ayurved for a 3 per cent turnover-based fee.

The non-food business currently caters to four key segments under home and personal care categories and will help expand its product portfolio. These include dental care, skin care, home care, and hair care. “This strategic initiative for the acquisition of the HPC business shall strengthen the company’s existing FMCG product portfolio with an array of marquee brands that will contribute to significant growth in revenue and EBITDA,” the company said in an exchange filing.