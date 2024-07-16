Paytm gets Sebi warning for transactions with banking unit, defends itself

The market regulator has issued an administrative warning to One97 Communications (OCL), which operates Paytm, about related party transactions (RPTs), according to the fintech company.

The Noida-based company and its subsidiaries processed two such transactions with Paytm Payments Bank, an associate entity, in FY22 without the approval of shareholders and the audit committee, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Paytm said it has "consistently acted in compliance", responding to Sebi’s warning.

“The company is committed to upholding and demonstrating the highest compliance standards and shall also submit its response to Sebi. There is no impact on the financial, operational, or other activities of the company pursuant to the above-mentioned letter,” the firm said in a statement.