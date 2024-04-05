Home / Companies / News / Paytm parent approves grant of 91,250 stock options for eligible employees

Paytm parent approves grant of 91,250 stock options for eligible employees

It said each stock option (of 91,250 stock under ESOP 2019) is convertible into one fully paid up equity share having face value of Rs 1 each. The exercise price per stock option is Rs 9

After the allotment, the equity shares capital of the company has increased to over Rs 63.57 crore. Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paytm parent company One97 Communications on Friday announced approval of grant of 91,250 stock options under ESOP 2019.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company's board has also approved allotment of fully paid-up 291,388 equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each to eligible employees under ESOP 2008 and 2019, as per a stock exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It said each stock option (of 91,250 stock under ESOP 2019) is convertible into one fully paid up equity share having face value of Rs 1 each. The exercise price per stock option is Rs 9.

The company further said that out of the total equity shares allotted to eligible employees, 286,997 equity shares were under One 97 Employees Stock Option Scheme 2019 (ESOP 2019) and 4,391 equity shares under ESOP 2008.

These were issued on April 4, 2024, according to the filing.

After the allotment, the equity shares capital of the company has increased to over Rs 63.57 crore.

Also Read

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

Paytm parent One97 Communications plans partnership with 4 banks for UPI

Govt reviewing FDI flow from China in Paytm Payments Services: Report

Does your MF scheme hold Paytm? Top 5 MF schemes with the highest holding

Jio Financial Services, HDFC Bank frontrunners to buy Paytm's wallets biz

Adani Wilmar sees double-digit growth in edible oil sales on festive demand

Angel One garners Rs 1,500 cr via QIP to fund working capital requirements

Iffco to buy 200,000 tonne ammonia produced using green energy from ACME

Singapore's Xcelerate picks up strategic stake in governance firm Stirrup

Godrej Properties sells flats worth Rs 2,690 cr in new housing project

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PaytmEsops

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story