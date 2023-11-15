Paytm partners with travel tech firm Amadeus for search, flight deals

One97 Communications, which owns fintech major Paytm, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Amadeus to integrate the travel technology company’s platform in search, booking, and payments for the next three years.

Amadeus’ automation and distribution capability will allow Paytm to deliver accurate results, said the fintech company.

“Paytm will deliver hyper-personalised recommendations and dynamic pricing to offer a world-class experience to its users powered by Amadeus,” it said.

With the Amadeus application programming interface (API), Paytm users will get access to global flight options. The API will allow users to find flight deals that they can book on the Paytm app.

It will provide users with access to travel content, including that on global distribution systems, low-cost carriers, hotels, among others. The arrangement with Amadeus will help Paytm offer a unified Passenger Name Record (PNR) solution in partnership with Indian carriers.

“The synergy between Paytm and Amadeus aligns perfectly with our vision to further upgrade the customer experience. It will automate travel operations for users by enhancing efficiency and scalability by leveraging cutting-edge technology," said Vikash Jalan, chief business officer at Paytm Travel.

Travellers will get to Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Paytm Wallet, and Postpaid.

“In a world where disruptions can impact travellers at any moment, maintaining consistent and reliable access to travel systems is paramount. Our deep understanding of these unique requirements has led us to collaborate with Paytm and provide them with next-generation, industry-specific, and fully integrated solutions,” said Ramona Bohwongprasert, senior vice-president for India Subcontinent & Southeast Asia, APAC Inside Sales & Startups, Amadeus.