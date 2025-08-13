Home / Companies / News / Paytm's PA nod may increase market competition in digital payments

Paytm's PA nod may increase market competition in digital payments

RBI's in-principle approval allows Paytm to resume merchant onboarding, lifting 2022 restrictions and opening the field to stronger competition in the payments space

Paytm
In Paytm’s Q1FY26 earnings call, founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said he believes the digital payments market in India still has room to grow by four to five times. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) in-principle approval for Paytm Payments Services to operate as an online payment aggregator has cleared the path for the company to resume onboarding merchants.
 
The approval comes as Paytm competes in a market with 55 fully licensed rivals, though the digital payments space in India remains poised for further growth.
 
Merchant-onboarding restrictions on Paytm were first imposed in November 2022. With those now lifted, the only remaining business restriction applies to its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank.
 
Fintech competition to intensify 
In the past two years, several fintech firms have secured payment aggregator licences, each racing to onboard new merchants. 
 
“Paytm already had a certain number of merchants that it continued to service even after restrictions were placed on different businesses. While it is difficult to take on board new large merchants currently due to the size of its competitors, the company may still be able to scoop some out for itself,” said a senior executive at a large payments firm, requesting anonymity.
 
Industry experts noted that the RBI’s in-principle nod could increase competition in the digital payments ecosystem.
 
“With an established presence in offline merchant acquiring, this development could support their broader acquiring operations and contribute to increased competition in India’s digital payments market. Their approach to expanding into the cross-border payments space, which offers higher revenue potential, will be one to watch,” said Ranadurjay Talukdar, Partner and Payments Sector Leader, EY India.
 
Vijay Shekhar Sharma sees room for more growth 
In Paytm’s Q1FY26 earnings call, founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said he believes the digital payments market in India still has room to grow by four to five times.
 
“Lately, we augmented our management team on online merchants because we already have had them onboarded for a long time. And by focusing on more farming (them), we hope to get even more growth,” he said.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaPaytm MoneyPaytm Payments BankFintech sector

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

