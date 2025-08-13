Paytm's PA nod may increase market competition in digital payments

“Paytm already had a certain number of merchants that it continued to service even after restrictions were placed on different businesses. While it is difficult to take on board new large merchants currently due to the size of its competitors, the company may still be able to scoop some out for itself,” said a senior executive at a large payments firm, requesting anonymity.
Industry experts noted that the RBI’s in-principle nod could increase competition in the digital payments ecosystem.
“With an established presence in offline merchant acquiring, this development could support their broader acquiring operations and contribute to increased competition in India’s digital payments market. Their approach to expanding into the cross-border payments space, which offers higher revenue potential, will be one to watch,” said Ranadurjay Talukdar, Partner and Payments Sector Leader, EY India.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma sees room for more growth
In Paytm’s Q1FY26 earnings call, founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said he believes the digital payments market in India still has room to grow by four to five times.
“Lately, we augmented our management team on online merchants because we already have had them onboarded for a long time. And by focusing on more farming (them), we hope to get even more growth,” he said.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.