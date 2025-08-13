Tata Sons shareholders to vote on Noel Tata, 3 others at AGM on Thursday

Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, the $150 billion holding company of the Tata Group, will seek shareholder approval on Thursday to appoint Noel Tata to its board, along with votes on three other directorships, during its 107th annual general meeting (AGM).

Noel Tata, who became Chairman of Tata Trusts in October 2024, was nominated to the Tata Sons board by the Trusts and appointed as an additional director last year.

Shareholders will also vote on the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Saurabh Agrawal as directors, and on the appointment of Anita George — co-founder and CEO of emerging markets growth fund Prosperete — as an independent director.

Tata Capital IPO, dividend on agenda Tata Sons Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran is expected to brief shareholders on the planned initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Capital Ltd, slated before September. The board has recommended a dividend of ₹64,900 per ordinary share, up from ₹35,000 last year. This implies a total cash payout of ₹2,622.91 crore, of which Tata Trusts — which hold 66 per cent of Tata Sons — would receive around ₹1,731 crore to fund philanthropic initiatives. The online AGM comes amid strategic shifts under Noel Tata’s leadership at Tata Trusts, including ongoing talks with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group — which owns 18.4 per cent of Tata Sons — for a potential exit. Discussions have not yet yielded an agreement.

The Trusts have also directed the company to remain private. Board changes and RBI classification With directors Ajay Piramal and Ralf Speth set to retire, Tata Sons will induct two new board members in due course. The company did not respond to an email seeking comment on the AGM agenda. Financials and NBFC classification For the financial year ending March 2025, Tata Sons reported revenue of ₹38,834.58 crore, down from ₹43,893 crore a year earlier, when earnings were bolstered by a ₹9,375.66 crore gain from the sale of investments. Total expenses declined to ₹1,945.64 crore from ₹2,776.49 crore.