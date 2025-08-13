Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons shareholders to vote on Noel Tata, 3 others at AGM on Thursday

Tata Sons shareholders to vote on Noel Tata, 3 others at AGM on Thursday

The online AGM will also review Tata Capital's upcoming IPO, a proposed ₹64,900/share dividend, and Tata Sons' request to remain private amid RBI listing deadline

Tata Sons, Tata group
The company did not respond to an email seeking comment on the AGM agenda. | Image: Wikipedia
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, the $150 billion holding company of the Tata Group, will seek shareholder approval on Thursday to appoint Noel Tata to its board, along with votes on three other directorships, during its 107th annual general meeting (AGM).
 
Noel Tata, who became Chairman of Tata Trusts in October 2024, was nominated to the Tata Sons board by the Trusts and appointed as an additional director last year.
 
Shareholders will also vote on the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Saurabh Agrawal as directors, and on the appointment of Anita George — co-founder and CEO of emerging markets growth fund Prosperete — as an independent director.
 
Tata Capital IPO, dividend on agenda 
Tata Sons Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran is expected to brief shareholders on the planned initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Capital Ltd, slated before September.
 
The board has recommended a dividend of ₹64,900 per ordinary share, up from ₹35,000 last year. This implies a total cash payout of ₹2,622.91 crore, of which Tata Trusts — which hold 66 per cent of Tata Sons — would receive around ₹1,731 crore to fund philanthropic initiatives.
 
The online AGM comes amid strategic shifts under Noel Tata’s leadership at Tata Trusts, including ongoing talks with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group — which owns 18.4 per cent of Tata Sons — for a potential exit. Discussions have not yet yielded an agreement.
 
The Trusts have also directed the company to remain private.
 
Board changes and RBI classification 
With directors Ajay Piramal and Ralf Speth set to retire, Tata Sons will induct two new board members in due course.
 
The company did not respond to an email seeking comment on the AGM agenda.
 
Financials and NBFC classification 
For the financial year ending March 2025, Tata Sons reported revenue of ₹38,834.58 crore, down from ₹43,893 crore a year earlier, when earnings were bolstered by a ₹9,375.66 crore gain from the sale of investments.
 
Total expenses declined to ₹1,945.64 crore from ₹2,776.49 crore.
 
Profit before tax dropped to ₹35,440.76 crore from ₹39,813.16 crore, while profit after tax declined to ₹26,231.74 crore from ₹34,653.98 crore.
 
Tata Sons repaid all borrowings during the year and ended March with net cash of ₹7,117.43 crore, compared to ₹2,679.19 crore a year earlier.
 
With its debt-free status, the company has applied to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to declassify it as a non-banking finance company–upper layer (NBFC–UL) and remain private. The RBI had earlier set a September deadline for NBFC–UL entities to list their shares. Tata Sons' application is currently pending with the regulator.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brigade Hotels signs agreement to build 6 new Marriott hotels by FY30

Air Canada to cancel flights from Thursday amid looming cabin crew strike

Arintra secures $21m Series A funding led by Peak XV for AI medical coding

Samvardhana Motherson Q1 results: Net profit drops 46% to ₹606 cr

Oswal Pumps bags ₹442 cr order to supply solar pumps in Maharashtra

Topics :Tata SonsTata Sons Limited

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story