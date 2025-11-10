Home / Companies / News / Paytm unveils all-new app with AI features to enhance payment experience

Paytm unveils all-new app with AI features to enhance payment experience

The update introduces a cleaner user interface alongside over 15 new features that seek to make payments faster and smarter for customers across the country

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Paytm (One 97 Communications Ltd), India's full-stack merchant payments leader serving MSMEs and enterprises, has launched a fully redesigned version of its flagship app, integrating artificial intelligence-driven features to streamline and personalise everyday transactions for its users.

The update introduces a cleaner user interface alongside over 15 new features that seek to make payments faster and smarter for customers across the country, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in 12 countries.

One of the standout innovations is the launch of "Gold Coins," a first-of-its-kind initiative that rewards users with digital gold on every payment, adding a valuable savings dimension to regular transactions.

The revamped app is built around AI, allowing it to understand spending patterns, automatically organise transactions, and provide personalised insights.

Features such as the reimagined balance history with AI tags help users quickly gauge their total balance across UPI-linked bank accounts, without having to add up individual account balances manually.

The app also categorises monthly expenses into shopping, bills, travel, and utilities, using AI-powered tags, presenting a clear, automated summary to aid budgeting.

Privacy enhancements include 'Hide Payments', allowing users to conceal particular transactions from their history.

Additional practical features include downloading detailed UPI statements in Excel or PDF format, a powerful payment search function that filters past payments by various criteria, and a unique Paytm Playback feature that turns recent spending into personalised AI-generated rap songs to engage users in creative money management.

Convenience has been improved with tools like Magic Paste, which automatically fills bank and IFSC details copied from WhatsApp messages, and Favourite Contacts, which enables quick payments to frequently used contacts.

The Built-in Calculator feature helps users sum up payment amounts directly within the app, making it perfect for grocery and pharmacy bills.

Paytm's innovative Receive Money widget allows professionals such as doctors, gym instructors, cab and auto drivers to receive payments directly from their mobile home screen without opening the app.

Further, the new Paytm scanner offers a visually rich payment experience with smart design and animations, enhanced recognition from any angle, automatic flashlight activation in low-light conditions, and a pinch-to-zoom function for scanning QR codes from a distance.

The app also extends its reach to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from 12 countries, allowing them to link international mobile numbers with their NRE or NRO bank accounts to make seamless UPI payments in Indian rupees.

We have introduced the all-new Paytm app with a cleaner design, new AI-led experience, and innovations that make it the best payments app. With this, we are bringing intelligence to payments, where the app understands your spending, organises it automatically, and helps you manage it better.

"We are also giving Gold Coins on every payment, redeemable into real digital gold, so that every Paytm payment becomes a golden one. Built in India for every Indian, this is our next step in making payments truly smarter," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

