Paytm unveils Made-in-India soundboxes for UPI, credit card on UPI payments

Paytm on Monday launched two Made-in-India soundboxes for UPI and credit card on UPI payments.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the advanced soundboxes offer better sound quality and battery life, making them better suited to Indian conditions.

The need for these hybrid soundboxes was felt in the backdrop of a high-noise environment in India, Sharma said describing the evolution of the company's soundbox offerings as 'legitimate India innovations'.

