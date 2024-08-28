Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / PDS raises Rs 430 cr through QIP, subscription exceeds 2 times issue size

PDS raises Rs 430 cr through QIP, subscription exceeds 2 times issue size

PDS Ltd is a fashion infrastructure platform offering product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide

Fashion industry
The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 10,370 crore in FY24. | Representative image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 4:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PDS Ltd, a fashion sourcing and manufacturing platform serving global leading brands and retailers, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 430 crore through qualified institutional placement.

The company has successfully completed the QIP raising Rs 430 crore (around $ 51 million). The QIP attracted robust interest from institutional investors, with a subscription exceeding two times the issue size, PDS Ltd said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This fund raise enables PDS to accelerate its growth journey of expanding into new markets and categories, as well as diversifying its sourcing regions through brownfield investments, all while maintaining a robust balance sheet," the company said.

"This funding will be pivotal in propelling our expansion efforts, driving innovation, and expanding our global footprint into new and exciting markets," PDS Executive Vice Chairman Pallak Seth said.

PDS Ltd is a fashion infrastructure platform offering product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide. It has a global network covering over 90 locations in more than 20 countries, with 4,200-plus employees and over 6,000 factory associates worldwide.

The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 10,370 crore in FY24.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Will Centre succumb to pressure of rising prices and allow wheat import?

Priyanka lying about rice distribution in Chhattisgarh, claims CM Sai

Interlinking domestic fast-pay ways won't solve crossborder issues: Waller

Govt to soon launch scheme to train young girls for non-traditional jobs

Ather Energy, Google partner to give real-time info on charging stations

Topics :PDSQIPFashion portalsfashion industryIndian fashion industry

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story