PE firm ChrysCapital enters race for Glenmark Life Sciences acquisition

Private equity firm ChrysCapital is now a contender for the acquisition of Glenmark Life Sciences, having placed a binding offer for the company that could amount to as much as Rs 7,000 crore, according to banking sources. Notably, Nirma, a detergent to chemicals manufacturer, and Sekhmet Pharmaventures have also submitted binding bids for the company on Monday.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, which holds an 83 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences, will soon make a decision regarding the sale. The proceeds from the sale would be utilised to alleviate its own debt of Rs 2,904 crore, stated banking sources.

Officials from ChrysCapital were unavailable for comment, and Nirma, Sekhmet, and Glenmark did not respond to emailed queries. All the bidders are said to have teamed up with European and Japanese banks to finance their bids. Earlier in June this year, ChrysCapital had secured a 90 per cent stake in HDFC Credila, in partnership with BPEA EQT, at a valuation of Rs 10,350 crore. Established in 1999, ChrysCapital manages $5 billion across nine funds, making it one of the leading investment firms based in India.

Glenmark Life Sciences shares closed 5 per cent lower on Tuesday at Rs 638 a share, with a total market valuation of Rs 7,824 crore.

Among the three bidders, Nirma has placed an aggressive bid for Glenmark Life Sciences, aiming to target healthcare as their next major focus area, a banker revealed. Earlier in April, the Nirma group had purchased Stericon Pharma, an eye drops and contact lens manufacturer, for approximately Rs 350 crore.

The acquisition of Glenmark Life Sciences, if successful, will significantly boost Nirma's aspirations in the healthcare sector. The group is already involved in selling medical devices under the Nirlife Healthcare banner.

Last week, Nirma expressed its intention to raise funds for acquisitions in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore in either domestic or overseas markets. If the planned acquisitions do not proceed as planned, the company may look to invest in its existing businesses.