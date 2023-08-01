TVS ILP plans $400-mn investment to double portfolio to 20 mn sq ft

TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks (TVS ILP), an infrastructure and warehousing company, said it has lined up investments of $400 million to double its portfolio of facilities to 20 million square feet in the coming years.

The company strengthened its partnership with NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited (NIIF IFL), bringing the total worth of facilities obtained to nearly $100 million. “This investment solidifies TVS ILP's position as a leading player in the warehousing and industrial park segment," said Nitin Aggarwal, president, TVS ILP.

"Our goal is to become the most trusted industry leader in providing integrated infrastructure solutions that meet the highest standards of quality, functionality, and environmental responsibility. The additional funds empower us to enhance our sustainability efforts, and we will look forward to continuing association with NIIF IFL,” he said.

“We are pleased to have collaborated with TVS ILP, an organization that shares our vision of promoting quality infrastructure throughout India with a strong emphasis on environmentally-conscious practices. This collaboration will be a first step towards helping India's green infrastructure journey," said Shiva Rajaraman, chief executive officer of NIIF IFL

TVS ILP, which is part of the TVS Mobility Group, said the collaboration with NIIF IFL will accelerate innovative and financially viable solutions for India’s infrastructure while minimising environmental impact. It shows TVS ILP's dedication to green warehousing and its role in driving industry innovation, said the company in a statement.