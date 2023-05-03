Home / Companies / News / PE firm Multiples closes its Fund IV, subscriptions worth $640 mn received

PE firm Multiples closes its Fund IV, subscriptions worth $640 mn received

Multiples Fund IV brings together leading global institutional investors like CPPIB and IFC, local institutions like SBI and private insurance companies, and leading domestic family offices

BS Web Team New Delhi
PE firm Multiples closes its Fund IV, subscriptions worth $640 mn received

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private equity firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management (Multiples), on Wednesday, announced the close of its Fund IV with a subscription of over $640 million, further consolidating its position as a leader in the PE market.
Sudhir Variyar, managing director (MD) and deputy chief executive officer of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, said, "This fundraise is yet another important milestone in the growth and evolution of Multiples as an institution providing wings to the dreams and aspirations of entrepreneurs. We are excited about the India opportunity and the tremendous entrepreneurial energy that's propelling the country forward. We acknowledge the trust and confidence placed in us by our investors and look forward to continuing to create value and deliver consistent cash on cash returns."

Multiples Fund IV brings together leading global institutional investors like CPPIB and IFC, local institutions like SBI and private insurance companies, and leading domestic family offices.
Over the last decade, Multiples has built specialisation in three main strategies identifying largely tech-led big shifts and investing in them at their inflexion point, catalysing transformative growth and investing in platforms for multi-decadal growth potential.

"This approach has enabled it to deliver exceptional performance across industries and timeframes," the company said.

Also Read

Multiples Private Equity likely to sell stake in APAC Financial Services

We will look at a wider spectrum of Green economy companies: Renuka Ramnath

UTI, HDFC AMC top bets among asset managers; charts hint up to 17% rally

Green hydrogen firm Ohmium closes $250 million Series C fundraise

Sebi proposes measures to curb mis-selling in alternate investment funds

Doing everything possible with utmost care for employees: Go First CEO

Go First owner Wadia Group has no plans to sell its stake in airlines: CEO

Go Airlines' lenders may meet on Wednesday to plan further course of action

Jagatjit Ind to invest Rs 210 cr to set up grain-based ethanol plant

Multiples Alternate closes over $640 million for new private-equity fund

Topics :private equity fundFundraisingBS Web Reports

First Published: May 03 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story