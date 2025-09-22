PepisCo enters millet-based snacking category with its Kurkure brand

Food & beverage major PepsiCo has entered the millet-based snacking category, as it has extended its popular snack brand Kurkure in this segment.

With Kurkure Jowar Puffs, PepsiCo joins the other FMCG companies, which have entered India's millet-based snacking category.

India's food culture is evolving, with consumers rediscovering traditional ingredients, seeking mindful snacking options, and embracing homegrown brands that strengthen local communities and the economy, PepsiCo said, adding that Jowar is a time-honoured grain, which is deeply rooted in India's agricultural heritage.

"These shifts, combined with the growing spotlight on millets, present a unique opportunity for PepsiCo India to reimagine heritage grains for today's generation," said PepsiCo.