Home / Companies / News / PepisCo enters millet-based snacking category with its Kurkure brand

PepisCo enters millet-based snacking category with its Kurkure brand

With Kurkure Jowar Puffs, PepsiCo joins the other FMCG companies, which have entered India's millet-based snacking category

Kukrure Jowar Puffs
Kurkure, a brand which was born in India in 1999 and later extended to other countries by PepsiCo, has used deep consumer understanding in the development of Jowar Puffs | Image: YouTube
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Food & beverage major PepsiCo has entered the millet-based snacking category, as it has extended its popular snack brand Kurkure in this segment.

With Kurkure Jowar Puffs, PepsiCo joins the other FMCG companies, which have entered India's millet-based snacking category.

India's food culture is evolving, with consumers rediscovering traditional ingredients, seeking mindful snacking options, and embracing homegrown brands that strengthen local communities and the economy, PepsiCo said, adding that Jowar is a time-honoured grain, which is deeply rooted in India's agricultural heritage.

"These shifts, combined with the growing spotlight on millets, present a unique opportunity for PepsiCo India to reimagine heritage grains for today's generation," said PepsiCo.

Kurkure, a brand which was born in India in 1999 and later extended to other countries by PepsiCo, has used deep consumer understanding in the development of Jowar Puffs.

With this, several FMCG companies, including ITC, Britannia, Tata Soulfull, Marico, and Nestle, are incorporating millets into their product lines.

"With Kurkure Jowar Puffs, we are reimagining a time-honoured grain in a format that is both accessible and irresistibly fun," said Director Marketing Kurkure and Doritos, Aastha Bhasin.

Millets, combined with nutritional values and a push from the government, have emerged as the superfood of the future.

Moreover, consumers are increasingly seeking nutritious, sustainable, and whole-grain food options, making millets a popular choice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brokers' body resolves differences with MagicBricks after disrespect row

ED searches Himachal aerospace, realty firm promoters in Fema case

YES Bank says SMBC stake buy paves way for possible rating upgrade

Radisson Hotel Group to expand footprint in India, boost heritage tourism

Govt headhunter body recommends B Sairam as next Coal India Chief

Topics :PepsiCoPepsico IndiaKurkure PepsiCo Indiamillets

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story