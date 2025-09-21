Brokers' body resolves differences with MagicBricks after disrespect row

The National Association of Realtors-India (NAR India), the national body of RERA-registered and approved brokers, has decided to renew engagement with MagicBricks Realty Services. The move follows months of tension after the brokers’ body accused the online real estate portal of disrespecting, misrepresenting and marginalising real estate brokers.

“MagicBricks and NAR India have resolved earlier differences and are aligned in their commitment to ethical practices, accountability and long-term development of the industry,” the two organisations said in a joint statement.

Background to the dispute

In May 2025, NAR India had directed its members to cease all listings, advertisements and business transactions with MagicBricks. The directive followed the release of campaign videos by MagicBricks, which were viewed as disrespectful and derogatory towards brokers.