PepsiCo rolls out new globe logo in India as part of rebranding exercise

As part of this, the new Pepsi globe logo was unleashed at Gateway of India in Mumbai, where it took over the monument with a digital artwork, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 8:44 PM IST
Global beverages major Pepsi on Friday rolled out its new logo worldwide as part of its rebranding exercise.

This is the first visual identity change by Pepsi in the last 14 years, according to a statement by the American beverage major.

As part of this, the new Pepsi globe logo was unleashed at Gateway of India in Mumbai, where it took over the monument with a digital artwork, it added.

"The new logo thoughtfully borrows equity from Pepsi's past, whilst incorporating modern elements to create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi.

The updated colour palette introduces electric blue and black to bring a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi colour scheme," it said.

The signature Pepsi pulse evokes the "ripple, pop and fizz" of Pepsi-Cola moving in time, it said.

"The fresh design language reflects the invigorating spirit of Indian youth and their boundless pursuit of possibilities," Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

