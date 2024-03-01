Home / Companies / News / IPO-bound Ola Electric clocks highest registration of 35,000 units in Feb

IPO-bound Ola Electric clocks highest registration of 35,000 units in Feb

In December last year, the company became the first EV 2W manufacturer to record 30,000 registrations in a month

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 6:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

IPO-bound Ola Electric clocked the highest monthly registration of over 35,000 units in February, as the company comfortably maintained its pole position in the EV (electric vehicle) two-wheeler segment, cornering a market share of 42 per cent.

The SoftBank-backed company reported its highest-ever monthly registrations during the month and posted a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of nearly 100 per cent compared to the same month last year. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Ola Electric has recorded close to 1,00,000 registrations in the last three months, with more than 30,000 units registered consistently in December, January, and February.

In December last year, the company became the first EV 2W manufacturer to record 30,000 registrations in a month.

Ola Electric competes with players such as Ather, Bajaj, Ampere, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motor Company. 

“We have seen consistent growth in our registrations and market share, and are confident in continuing our market leadership with best-in-class products and a strong EV infrastructure,” said Anshul Khandelwal, chief marketing officer, of Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited. 

The firm said the move addresses the biggest barrier to EV adoption by extending the lifespan of vehicles by 2X of ICE vehicles.

Additionally, the company also unveiled plans to expand its service network by 50 per cent across the country by April 2024.

Also Read

Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000. Details here

Uber way behind Ola in India: Bhavish Aggarwal responds to Khosrowshahi

Ola's parent ANI Technologies posts Rs 2,800 crore revenue in FY23

Ola's Bhavish has thrown his might behind e-motorcycles: How serious is he?

Ola launches all-electric on-demand parcel delivery service in Bengaluru

Viacom-Star merger will reduce bargaining power: Advertising industry

TVS Motor Company sales increase by 33% to 368,424 units in February

Paytm discontinues inter-company ties with payments bank amid RBI scrutiny

Coal India output rises 11% to 685 mn tonnes during Apr-Feb FY24

Maruti Suzuki's total sales rise 15% to 197,471 units in February

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Electric VehiclesOla Electric MobilityIndian companiesIndian markets

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story