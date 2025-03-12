PFC board okays Rs 1.4 trn borrowing, Rs 3.5 per share interim dividend

State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Wednesday said its board has approved Rs 1,40,000 crore borrowing plan for 2025-26 and also approved fourth interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share for 2024-25.

The Board of Directors of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), in its meeting held on March 12, 2025, approved a total borrowing of Rs 1,40,000 crore for 2025-26, a regulatory filing stated.

The board also approved declaration of fourth interim dividend at the rate of Rs 3.50 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for 2024-25.

The board also approved the proposal to change the name of the company from Power Finance Corporation Limited to PFC Limited or any other name as may be approved by the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

It also approved the consequential amendment to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of PFC, subject to requisite approvals from shareholders, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Stock Exchanges and other authorities.

The record date for payment of dividend is March 19, 2025. The payment of dividend will be on or before April 11, 2025.