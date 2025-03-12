Home / Companies / News / Airtel's Sunil Mittal lauds telco-satellite partnership after SpaceX deal

Airtel's Sunil Mittal lauds telco-satellite partnership after SpaceX deal

Expressing his confidence in the industry, Mittal also said that the telecom sector would similarly embrace satellite technology to embrace advancements like 4G and 5G

Sunil Mittal
File image of Sunil Mittal | Photo: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bharti Enterprises’ Chairperson Sunil Bharti Mittal has welcomed the collaboration between telecom companies and satellite players. 
 
According to ANI report, Mittal called it a major step towards global connectivity. The statement comes after Airtel and Reliance Jio partnered with SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite internet service to India.
 
Elaborating further, Mittal stated that the collaboration between telecom and satellite companies will help the customers to ‘stay connected even in the remote parts of the world, including oceans and skies’. Referring to his speech at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, he said, “In my opening remark at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, I made a call to both the telecom and the satellite players to work together, combine their strengths, and complete the mission of connecting the unconnected, covering the oceans and the skies as well as difficult to reach areas.”
 
Expressing his confidence in the industry, Mittal also said that the telecom sector would similarly embrace satellite technology to embrace advancements like 4G and 5G.
 
The collaboration between the two sectors is likely to ‘bridge the digital divide’ and will be able to provide internet access in areas that were not accessible earlier.
 

Musk-Ambani feud over Starlink deal 

According to a Reuters report, the agreement between Musk’s SpaceX and Ambani’s Jio Platforms comes as a surprise, after the two billionaires locked horns over the allocation of airwaves for internet services. Ultimately, the Central government supported the distribution model proposed by Musk. Reliance had also expressed concerns that the entry of Musk’s satellite internet services could disrupt India’s telecom sector.
 
Despite these reservations, Jio and SpaceX will be working together. The deal will see Jio offering Starlink’s products in the domestic market while simultaneously competing with them. Additionally, it will provide installation and activation support for Starlink devices.

Also Read

Satcom spectrum policy must not exclude terrestrial firms: Mittal

SIM consolidation to normalise over 2 quarters: Airtel MD & CEO Vittal

Satellite 'magic bullet', offers chance to cover areas left out: Mittal

Centre rejects satellite spectrum auction; Elon Musk says much appreciated

IMC 2024: Satcom takes centre stage as Sunil Mittal says 'buy spectrum'

 
Under the current deal, Jio will serve as a distribution channel for Starlink’s equipment, making it available in its extensive network of retail stores across the country.
 
Musk’s Starlink has been awaiting regulatory approval to commence commercial operations in India since 2022. However, the licensing process has faced multiple delays due to security-related concerns. The report suggests that India’s satellite service sector is set to grow 36 per cent a year to $1.9 billion by 2030.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark launches Empagliflozin for diabetes in India under Glempa brand

Saving about Rs 90 cr per month from cost-cut measures, says Ola Electric

CG Power gets nod for $36 mn deal to acquire Renesas Electronics business

Govt is planning to sell 2-3% LIC stake in FY26, may seek extension

Vedanta repays $900 mn loan, deleverages balance sheet by $550 mn

Topics :Elon MuskSunil MittalSpaceXBS Web ReportsReliance JioAirtelInternet services in India

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story