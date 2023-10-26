Home / Companies / News / Piaggio Vehicles sells about 26,000 units of electric 3-wheelers in 2023

Piaggio Vehicles sells about 26,000 units of electric 3-wheelers in 2023

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, the subsidiary of Italian automaker Piaggio & C. SpA, has sold about 26,000 units of its electric three-wheelers this year.

The Indian subsidiary had retailed about 12,000 units last year, Amit Sagar, the company's Executive Vice President, Commercial Vehicles said on Thursday.

Piaggio Vehicles today launched its first 3-wheeler passenger EV -- Ape E-city FX NE Max in Tamil Nadu priced at Rs 3.46 lakh. The passenger vehicle is an addition to the existing cargo range of vehicles.

"We are not only launching a product today, we are launching a mindset, we are launching a new way of commuting," Sagar told reporters, after unveiling Ape E-city FX NE Max passenger that is equipped with a driving range of 145 kms on a single charge.

"You will see a different kind of three wheeler in Tamil Nadu. A big difference..", he said and claimed that the running cost of the vehicle was 0.50 paise per kilometre.

To a query, he said the company had sold about 26,000 units across India. Last year, the company retailed around 12,000 units.

Piaggio Vehicles, he noted, appointed 11 dealership network across Tamil Nadu following the launch.

"We are thrilled to introduce an industry-first EV in the passenger vehicle segment, the Ape E-city FX NE Max in Chennai. This vehicle represents the future of sustainable and economical urban mobility. It is designed to cater to the evolving needs of our customers, providing not only a clean and green mode of transportation but also enhancing their overall travel experience", Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Chairman and MD, Diego Graffi was quoted as saying in a press release.

Focused on the future of mobility, Piaggio Vehicles remains dedicated to advancing India's efforts in adopting alternative fuels and providing fuel-agnostic solutions for customer's every need, he added.

The new Ape E-city FX NE Max is fitted with a 12-inch tyre offering better ground clearance and the company's EV range is fully assembled by an all-women team at the company's factory in Baramati, near Pune in Maharashtra.

Topics :PiaggioElectric mobility

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

