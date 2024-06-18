Piramal Finance plans to double retail AUM to Rs 1 trillion by FY28

Piramal Finance plans to double the assets under management (AUM) of its retail lending business to Rs 1 trillion by March 2028 from the current base of Rs 50,000 crore, with an emphasis on enhancing its presence in small towns.

The company is looking to grow total AUM to Rs 1.5 trillion by FY28 and aims for retail lending to constitute 75 per cent of the loan book. The total AUM stands at Rs 68,845 crore, with the retail book accounting for 70 per cent as of March 31, 2024, Piramal Enterprises Ltd said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Piramal Pharma open to partnerships in OTC; eyes further debt reduction Piramal Enterprises Ltd operates a financial services business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd, with the customer brand Piramal Finance.

Jairam Sridharan, managing director, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd, said in a statement that there is a massive business opportunity in small-town Bharat markets. The company plans to expand its branch network with 50-100 more branches by FY25.

While Piramal Finance has 13 loan offerings in home, business, personal, and loan against securities (LAS), mortgages remain the dominant part of the portfolio, accounting for 68 per cent of the retail AUM. The mortgage segment grew by 38 per cent year-on-year in FY24. The housing loan business saw an average disbursement of Rs 800 crore per month in FY24, with an average ticket size of Rs 0.19 crore.

Since the acquisition of DHFL in 2021, the goal has been to build on its strong customer franchise in smaller towns. After the acquisition of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), the branch network expanded from 300 to 490 as of March 31, 2024. The network spans over 26 states, 625 districts, and 404 cities and towns.

The customer base stood at 4.1 million. The employee strength rose to 13,000 as of March 31, 2024, from 5,000 on the eve of the acquisition, the company added.