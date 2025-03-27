Piramal Finance plans to foray into gold loan business for growth

The gold loan segment in India has seen three transactions — two for business acquisition and one for joint control — to date in the current calendar year, reflecting the attractiveness of the high-yield business amid a backdrop of rising prices of the precious metal.

After two financial sector players — L&T Finance and InCred group — Piramal Finance, the lending business arm of the Piramal group, which is active in housing finance, used car loans and business loans, is now planning to enter the gold finance business.

Investment banking sources said the Piramal group is open to acquisitions, though it is not involved in any talks. Some more transactions in this space are likely on the cards, given the interest of finance companies. Piramal group did not respond to an email regarding its prospective entry plans. Its retail assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 59,093 crore at the end of December 2024.

Senior non-banking financial company (NBFC) executives said the growth pattern of gold loans and microfinance shows an interesting trend. Whenever microfinance and other small-ticket loans see a supply constraint, the gold loan business tends to experience an upturn or growth. “When market dynamics are not conducive to the unsecured space, the hunt is on for a secured granular book, based on which the company can expand its borrower base and get into a product that is safer. That is why everybody is looking at the gold loan segment,” said a top NBFC executive. The month of February saw two deals — L&T Finance Ltd inked a deal to acquire the gold loan portfolio of Paul Merchants Finance Ltd (PMFL) in an all-cash deal for a consideration of Rs 537 crore. This deal would fill the gap of a secured high-yield product in the portfolio in both rural and urban areas. The acquisition accelerates the gold loan business time-to-scale by 36 months. In another deal, InCred Financial Services Ltd signed an agreement to acquire the entire gold loan business from TruCap Finance Ltd for a consideration of Rs 330 crore. The third deal involved global investment firm Bain Capital, which entered into a definitive agreement to acquire joint control in Manappuram Finance, the second-largest gold financier in India.

A M Karthik, co-group head, financial sector ratings at ICRA, said despite being loans backed by highly liquid collateral, they are taken as if they are consumer loans and priced accordingly. Also, those wishing to enter the business are looking for existing gold companies or existing gold loan businesses of entities, as that will help reduce time to market. These gold loans are predominantly short-term credit. The target population for unsecured loans, microfinance and gold loans is common. These are consumption loans, and are priced accordingly (read: high interest rates), notwithstanding that they are completely backed by liquid collateral. The reason they are priced higher is that there is hardly any assessment done. NBFCs conduct basic KYC, collateral checks, and then give the loan.