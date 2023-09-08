Piramal Pharma is aiming to achieve zero waste to landfill by FY25

Pharma company Piramal Pharma (PPL) released its third sustainability report, aiming to achieve zero waste to landfill by FY25 and a 42 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by FY30.

To achieve zero waste to landfill by FY25, the company is taking a number of measures, including installing solvent recovery plants at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and chemical plants, conducting a comprehensive review of its waste streams, and exploring opportunities to co-process waste in cement plant operations.

PPL has conducted a detailed assessment of its global development and manufacturing facilities to understand carbon emission profiles and hotspots. The company has developed a decarbonisation roadmap, aiming to reduce Scope 1 (direct emissions from owned or controlled sources) and Scope 2 (indirect emissions from purchased energy) emissions by 42 per cent by FY30, with a baseline of FY22. This roadmap includes transitioning to renewable energy, adopting greener fuels like bio-briquettes, enhancing energy efficiency, and upgrading equipment.

In its environmental performance, PPL achieved a 6.4 per cent year-on-year reduction in Scope 1 emissions and a 9.8 per cent year-on-year reduction in Scope 2 emissions. The company also reduced its emission intensity by 15 per cent year-on-year.

PPL is currently in the process of installing a solar panel farm to provide alternative energy sources for some processes. Upon completion, this solar panel farm is expected to generate 4.7 million KWh of energy, fulfilling 22 per cent of the site's total power requirements.

Piramal Pharma Limited operates across various business verticals, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and life sciences. It provides a portfolio of differentiated products and services through a network of 15 global facilities and maintains a global distribution network spanning over 100 countries. Piramal Pharma Limited became an independent entity following its demerger from Piramal Enterprises in 2022.