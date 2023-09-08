Home / Companies / News / NTPC, V O Chidambaranar Port Authority to develop green hydrogen hub in TN

NTPC, V O Chidambaranar Port Authority to develop green hydrogen hub in TN

Green hydrogen and its derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol, will be produced at the hub to be built on the land provided by VOCPA

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) and V O Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) have joined hands to develop a green hydrogen hub at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

Both entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard on Friday, NTPC said in a statement.

Green hydrogen and its derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol, will be produced at the hub to be built on the land provided by VOCPA.

NTPC Group has a plan to build a renewable energy capacity of 60 GW by 2032 and is working on a pipeline of over 20 GW.

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

