After Reliance, Tata Group set to announce AI partnership with Nvidia

Tata Group is set to announce an AI partnership with U.S. chip firm Nvidia, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
An announcement is expected later in the day, the source added.
Reliance Jio and Nvidia to build AI language models
Meanwhile, India's Reliance and Nvidia said on Friday they have formed a partnership to create AI language models and generative apps for millions of telecom users of the Indian company.
In its statement, Jio Platforms said the new AI cloud infrastructure will enable researchers, developers, startups, scientists, AI practitioners, and others across India to access accelerated computing and high-speed, secure cloud networking.
Nvidia to upskill and reskill its engineers
Nvidia, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) computing, aims to build the largest AI workforce in the world, and India could be the largest exporter of AI products and talent globally, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said.
Moreover, as part of its vision to be a leader in the AI space, Nvidia aims to upskill and reskill every engineer in the organisation. "Every single engineer will be an AI engineer… AI will not take your job. The person who uses AI will take your job. So, we need to make sure that our engineers are most productive, efficient and can build the most important things," Huang said.
The company is betting big on the startup ecosystem and is working with 15,000 startups globally, including in India, to partner on AI projects.