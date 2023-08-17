Planview eyes India's digital transformation may reach $85 bn by 2026

Planview, the U.S.-based work management software company, is set to expand its operations in India, reflecting the surge in technology adoption by businesses and government organisations within the country. The company, which counts retail giant Walmart, pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer, and conglomerate Honeywell among its clientele, is targeting India's digital transformation spending, forecast to reach $85 billion by 2026.

As part of this strategy, Planview has announced an investment of over $125 million into headcount and centre operating expenses over the next four years in India. The investment aims to fuel strong growth in the region and enhance global customer support. Currently, Planview has around 500 employees in India, with 400 of them recruited this calendar year.

"Our global business has doubled in the last two and a half years. We are scaling up here because the availability and density of talent is far greater than in any other part of the world," Razat Gaurav, Global CEO of Planview, told Business Standard during a media roundtable. "We're also pursuing market opportunities in India, as digitalisation investments are booming in both the private sector and government sector."

On Thursday, the company unveiled an extensively expanded Planview Global Capability & Innovation Centre (CIC) in Bengaluru, a strategic move to bolster its growth and capabilities.

Gaurav acknowledged that global investment in digital transformation continues to accelerate year-on-year. He predicted that, over the next 18 months, more than 55 per cent of all Information and Communication Technology (ICT) investment will be channelled into transformation, with many initiatives led by teams in Indian innovation centres.

"Our expanded footprint allows us to support global clients during a time of increasing digital transformation in the world's fastest-growing economic region," Gaurav said. "Our CIC will help customers expedite their digital transformation while contributing to the region's economic growth."

Gaurav highlighted several initiatives to strengthen India's operations and drive the company's global growth, including the appointment of an experienced leadership team consisting of Shalini Sankarshana, country manager and managing director of the CIC and India, and Vishal Dhawan, managing director and president, APAC.

Sankarshana, country manager and managing director of Planview, emphasised the opportunities that the company's expanded presence in Bengaluru would provide. "The expansion of CIC is crucial for advancing innovation and supporting the business needs of our clients as they continue to accelerate their business transformation journey," she said.

The centre was inaugurated on August 17 by Gaurav, along with special guests Jonathan Heimer, Minister Counsellor for Commercial Affairs, U.S. Embassy, New Delhi – India American Chamber of Commerce, and Ram Narayanan, VP Technology & MD, VMWare & Nasscom Executive Council.

Planview, which serves over 4,500 customers and 2.6 million users across various sectors, manages more than $350 billion of digital transformation spending on its platform. Gaurav expressed the company's intent to keep doubling its business in India for the next five consecutive years. "I think we can partner with private and public sector companies and be part of that $85 billion spending on digital transformation and bring efficiencies," he said.

In December 2020, Planview was acquired for $1.6 billion by TPG Capital and TA Associates. With its APAC headquarters established in Singapore in July 2022, Planview now has over 1,300 employees spread across India, APAC, North America, and EMEA.