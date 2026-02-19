Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: Alkem Labs, Irctc, 25 others to remain in spotlight today

Here is the complete list of the stocks trading ex-dividend tomorrow, along with their respective record dates and announced dividend amounts

Dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Shares of Alkem Laboratories, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), SJVN, PTC India, Senco Gold, and 22 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight today as they have announced interim dividend payouts for eligible shareholders.
 
Other companies featuring on the list include The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Firstsource Solutions, India Nippon Electricals, Nirlon, Power Finance Corporation, KSE, Cantabil Retail India, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, United Drilling Tools, DCW, Ddev Plastiks Industries, Info Edge (India), Kirloskar Oil Engines, Mobavenue AI Tech, NCL Industries, Panchsheel Organics, QGO Finance, RACL Geartech, Standard Industries, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation, Wonder Electricals, and Bhatia Communications & Retail (India).
 
 
According to corporate disclosures, these stocks are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on February 20, 2026. Investors seeking to be eligible for the dividend payouts must hold the shares on or before the ex-date. Companies, however, determine shareholder eligibility based on the record date, which in most cases falls on February 20, 2026, while a few have set February 21, 2026, as the record date.
 
Among the announcements, Alkem Laboratories has declared the highest interim dividend of ₹43 per share. The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation follows with an interim dividend of ₹17 per share, while India Nippon Electricals and Nirlon have announced interim dividends of ₹15.50 per share and ₹15 per share, respectively.
 
Further, Firstsource Solutions has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share, while KSE has announced ₹5 per share. Power Finance Corporation will pay ₹4 per share, and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and PTC India have declared ₹3.50 per share and ₹3 per share, respectively.
 
SJVN has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.15 per share, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers ₹1 per share, Cantabil Retail India and Senco Gold ₹0.75 per share each, and United Drilling Tools ₹0.60 per share.

Meanwhile, here is the complete list of the stocks trading ex-dividend tomorrow, along with their respective record dates and announced dividend amounts:

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Alkem Laboratories Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹43 Feb 20, 2026
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹17 Feb 20, 2026
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.010 Feb 20, 2026
Cantabil Retail India Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.75 Feb 20, 2026
DCW Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.10 Feb 20, 2026
Ddev Plastiks Industries Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Feb 20, 2026
Firstsource Solutions Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5.50 Feb 20, 2026
India Nippon Electricals Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹15.50 Feb 20, 2026
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.50 Feb 20, 2026
Kirloskar Oil Engines Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Feb 20, 2026
KSE Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Feb 21, 2026
Mobavenue AI Tech Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Feb 20, 2026
Info Edge (India) Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.40 Feb 20, 2026
NCL Industries Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Feb 21, 2026
Nirlon Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹15 Feb 20, 2026
Panchsheel Organics Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.80 Feb 20, 2026
Power Finance Corporation Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Feb 20, 2026
PTC India Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3 Feb 20, 2026
QGO Finance Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.15 Feb 20, 2026
RACL Geartech Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Feb 20, 2026
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 20, 2026
Senco Gold Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.75 Feb 20, 2026
Standard Industries Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.55 Feb 20, 2026
SJVN Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.15 Feb 20, 2026
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation  Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Feb 20, 2026
United Drilling Tools Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.60 Feb 20, 2026
Wonder Electricals Feb 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.10 Feb 20, 2026
  (Source: BSE) 

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 8:52 AM IST

