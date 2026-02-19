Dividend stocks: Alkem Labs, Irctc, 25 others to remain in spotlight today
Here is the complete list of the stocks trading ex-dividend tomorrow, along with their respective record dates and announced dividend amounts
Shares of Alkem Laboratories, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), SJVN, PTC India, Senco Gold, and 22 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight today as they have announced interim dividend payouts for eligible shareholders.
Other companies featuring on the list include The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Firstsource Solutions, India Nippon Electricals, Nirlon, Power Finance Corporation, KSE, Cantabil Retail India, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, United Drilling Tools, DCW, Ddev Plastiks Industries, Info Edge (India), Kirloskar Oil Engines, Mobavenue AI Tech, NCL Industries, Panchsheel Organics, QGO Finance, RACL Geartech, Standard Industries, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation, Wonder Electricals, and Bhatia Communications & Retail (India).
According to corporate disclosures, these stocks are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on February 20, 2026. Investors seeking to be eligible for the dividend payouts must hold the shares on or before the ex-date. Companies, however, determine shareholder eligibility based on the record date, which in most cases falls on February 20, 2026, while a few have set February 21, 2026, as the record date.
Among the announcements, Alkem Laboratories has declared the highest interim dividend of ₹43 per share. The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation follows with an interim dividend of ₹17 per share, while India Nippon Electricals and Nirlon have announced interim dividends of ₹15.50 per share and ₹15 per share, respectively.
Further, Firstsource Solutions has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share, while KSE has announced ₹5 per share. Power Finance Corporation will pay ₹4 per share, and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and PTC India have declared ₹3.50 per share and ₹3 per share, respectively.
SJVN has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.15 per share, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers ₹1 per share, Cantabil Retail India and Senco Gold ₹0.75 per share each, and United Drilling Tools ₹0.60 per share.
Meanwhile, here is the complete list of the stocks trading ex-dividend tomorrow, along with their respective record dates and announced dividend amounts:
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 8:52 AM IST