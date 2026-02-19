Dividend stocks: Alkem Labs, Irctc, 25 others to remain in spotlight today

Shares of Alkem Laboratories, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), SJVN, PTC India, Senco Gold, and 22 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight today as they have announced interim dividend payouts for eligible shareholders.

Other companies featuring on the list include The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Firstsource Solutions, India Nippon Electricals, Nirlon, Power Finance Corporation, KSE, Cantabil Retail India, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, United Drilling Tools, DCW, Ddev Plastiks Industries, Info Edge (India), Kirloskar Oil Engines, Mobavenue AI Tech, NCL Industries, Panchsheel Organics, QGO Finance, RACL Geartech, Standard Industries, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation, Wonder Electricals, and Bhatia Communications & Retail (India).

According to corporate disclosures, these stocks are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on February 20, 2026. Investors seeking to be eligible for the dividend payouts must hold the shares on or before the ex-date. Companies, however, determine shareholder eligibility based on the record date, which in most cases falls on February 20, 2026, while a few have set February 21, 2026, as the record date.

Meanwhile, here is the complete list of the stocks trading ex-dividend tomorrow, along with their respective record dates and announced dividend amounts: