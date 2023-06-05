Home / Companies / News / Plutus Wealth acquires MTAR Technologies' shares for Rs 247 crore

Plutus Wealth acquires MTAR Technologies' shares for Rs 247 crore

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Plutus bought 13,15,000 shares of MTAR Technologies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Plutus Wealth acquires MTAR Technologies' shares for Rs 247 crore

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Plutus Wealth Management on Monday acquired shares of MTAR Technologies for Rs 247 crore through an open market transaction.

MTAR Technologies is a precision engineering solutions company.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Plutus bought 13,15,000 shares of MTAR Technologies.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 1,880.02 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 247.22 crore.

Meanwhile, promoters of MTAR Technologies -- Usha Reddy Chigarapalli, Anitha Reddy Dwaram and Kavitha Reddy Gangapatnam -- offloaded 11.20 lakh shares, amounting to 3.6 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were sold in the range of Rs 1,880-1,880.15 per piece, as per the bulk deal data.

On Monday, shares of MTAR Technologies gained 0.19 per cent to close at Rs 1,896.90 each on the BSE.

Also Read

Household wealth optimism collapses, finds Edelman Trust Barometer

Entrepreneurs create wealth; it is time to celebrate their spirit

Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 10.43 trn in last 5 days of market rally

Govt clarifies foreign funds can own over 51% stake in IDBI Bank

DIPAM extends last date for submission of EoI for IDBI stake sale

Growing beyond years: From 100 to 1.2 mn sellers, Amazon turns 10 in India

Listed companies garner Rs 63,300-crore from equity, debt in April

IndiGo aims to carry 100 million passengers in FY24: CEO Pieter Elbers

Vedanta's Rs 2,632-crore brand fee helps VRL repay part of its debt

NCLT to hear Go First lessors' plea, directs IRP to file reply in one week

Topics :share salesBSEMarkets

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story