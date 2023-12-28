Home / Companies / News / True North's Threpsi Care LLP sells stake in Zydus Wellness worth Rs 127 cr

True North's Threpsi Care LLP sells stake in Zydus Wellness worth Rs 127 cr

Private equity firm True North's arm Threpsi Care LLP on Thursday divested a 1.23 per cent stake in Zydus Wellness for Rs 127 crore through an open market transaction.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Zydus Family Trust and SBI Mutual Fund were the buyers of Zydus Wellness shares.

Zydus Family Trust and SBI Mutual Fund were the buyers of Zydus Wellness shares.

Threpsi Care LLP sold 7.80 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.23 per cent stake in Zydus Wellness, as per the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,632 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 127.30 crore.

After the latest transaction, Threpsi Care LLP's shareholding has declined to 10.12 per cent from 11.35 per cent stake (at the end of September quarter) in the company.

The scrip of Zydus Wellness gained 0.43 per cent to close at Rs 1,641 per piece on the NSE.

In a separate deal on the NSE, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund offloaded more than 56.25 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance for Rs 123 crore through open market transactions.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) sold 25.34 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance and SBI MF disposed of 30.90 lakh shares of the company, as per the bulk deal data on the NSE.

The shares were offloaded in the price range of Rs 218.16-218.74 apiece on the NSE, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 122.86 crore.

Meanwhile, Mathew Cyriac acquired 25 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance at an average price of Rs 213.53, taking the aggregate deal value to Rs 53.38 crore, as per the data.

Details of the other buyers could not be ascertained.

On Thursday, shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 1.07 per cent to settle at Rs 217.50 apiece on the NSE.

Topics :True NorthZydus WellnessNSE

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

