PNB Housing reshuffles leadership after CEO Girish Kousgi resigns

Following the resignation of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Girish Kousgi, mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance has announced key appointments to its senior leadership. Jatul Anand, currently a function head, has been designated as Executive Director, and Valli Sekar as Chief Business Officer – Affordable Business, with effect from 2 August.

Anand will be overall in charge of the Prime and Emerging Business vertical, including Sales, Credit, Product, and Collections. Sekar will lead the Affordable Business vertical, covering the same operational areas.

ALSO READ: ED arrests ex-Axis MF manager in ₹2 trillion front-running scam probe On Friday, shares of PNB Housing Finance plummeted 18 per cent on the BSE after the lender announced that Kousgi had resigned to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. His resignation will take effect on 28 October, nearly a year before the scheduled end of his tenure.