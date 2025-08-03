Home / Companies / News / PNB Housing reshuffles leadership after CEO Girish Kousgi resigns

PNB Housing reshuffles leadership after CEO Girish Kousgi resigns

Following Girish Kousgi's resignation, PNB Housing appoints Jatul Anand as Executive Director and Valli Sekar as Chief Business Officer for Affordable Business

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank
To reassure investors, the company said in a statement that the team would continue to pursue its goals of robust growth, asset quality, and healthy margins.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Following the resignation of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Girish Kousgi, mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance has announced key appointments to its senior leadership. Jatul Anand, currently a function head, has been designated as Executive Director, and Valli Sekar as Chief Business Officer – Affordable Business, with effect from 2 August.
 
Anand will be overall in charge of the Prime and Emerging Business vertical, including Sales, Credit, Product, and Collections. Sekar will lead the Affordable Business vertical, covering the same operational areas.
 
On Friday, shares of PNB Housing Finance plummeted 18 per cent on the BSE after the lender announced that Kousgi had resigned to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. His resignation will take effect on 28 October, nearly a year before the scheduled end of his tenure. 
 
To reassure investors, the company said in a statement that the team would continue to pursue its goals of robust growth, asset quality, and healthy margins. The board, it added, will immediately begin the process of identifying a professional with proven expertise and industry experience to lead the company.
 
Additionally, Kousgi will work with the board and senior management to ensure a smooth transition during this period. The company emphasised that its strategic priorities, business focus, and growth trajectory remain firmly intact, building on the strong foundations laid under Kousgi’s leadership.
 
In July 2025, Dilip Vaitheeswaran, Chief Sales Officer (Function Head), and Anujai Saxena, Business Head – Affordable Business, exited the organisation.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Amazon bets on India's talent to power global race towards AI future

ED arrests ex-Axis MF manager in ₹2 trillion front-running scam probe

Premium

Apple's iPhone exports from India increase 82% to $6 billion in Q1

Manipal Hospitals seeks CCI nod to buy Sahyadri Hospitals in ₹6,400 cr deal

Nippon India mutual fund opens Leh branch to boost border inclusion

Topics :PNB Housing Finance LtdPNB Housing Finance

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story