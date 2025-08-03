Amazon bets on India's talent to power global race towards AI future

As artificial general intelligence (AGI) draws closer and the US battles China for technological dominance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is making a bold but quiet move: betting on India to become the third major force in the global AI race. It is investing $12.7 billion in infrastructure that could determine who controls the computing backbone of tomorrow's most advanced AI systems.

The bet comes at a pivotal moment. While concerns mount in the US about falling behind China in AI development, and tech leaders like Sam Altman predict AGI could arrive within years, AWS is building cloud infrastructure across India’s tech hubs that could power the next generation of AI breakthroughs. The company’s $12.7 billion commitment through 2030 represents one of the largest foreign technology investments in the country.

“You need all these investments in computer infrastructure to power those future developments in a big way,” said Dr Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS’s vice-president of agentic AI and until recently a key adviser to the White House on AI competitiveness. “We are in an unprecedented time when it comes to AI in terms of what it is able to do,” said Sivasubramanian, who was on a visit to India. He sees India’s millions of developers as a strategic asset that neither the US nor China can replicate. “The Indian developer community is one of the most vibrant communities,” said Sivasubramanian. “Indian builders are incredibly passionate, curious, and excited to embrace new technologies.”

ALSO READ: Tata Communications, AWS join hands to establish long-distance data network The stakes extend beyond corporate profits. AGI—AI systems that can outperform humans across cognitive tasks—could determine national power in coming decades. Alongside its infrastructure push, AWS has trained over 5.9 million people in India in cloud skills—part of a global effort that has reached more than 31 million, surpassing its 2025 goal ahead of schedule. “AWS has been working with Indian companies and start-ups a lot, and we are seeing a huge opportunity in the India region,” said Sivasubramanian. The technology has evolved rapidly from basic chatbots to autonomous systems capable of complex planning. “The bigger challenge in the coming years is going to be: how do you leverage these intelligent models and AI agents to do things in a reliable, secure, and trustworthy manner?” he said.

AWS is investing in tools like Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and Amazon Nova, along with “all the sufficient guardrails and policy” to support reliable AI use. Autonomous Agents AWS competes with players like Microsoft, Google Cloud, and OpenAI. The firm is betting that the next phase of AI will not be about chatbots answering questions, but autonomous agents that can troubleshoot manufacturing problems, handle financial operations, and transform entire business workflows—as companies race to prepare their workforce. Sivasubramanian says the technology has moved beyond the demonstration phase to delivering measurable results. Apollo Tyres built a custom AI tool using Amazon Bedrock to automate root-cause analysis in its factories. The “Manufacturing Reasoner” cuts troubleshooting time for curing presses from up to seven hours to under 10 minutes—reducing engineering effort by roughly 88 per cent.

Stockbroking start-up Dhan, which has about 3 million users, worked with AWS to test AI-driven software development tools. Its teams built and deployed six core modules of a new customer-facing tool in just 48 hours—a process originally slated to take two months. Cloud observability start-up Amnic is using AWS services to help businesses track and optimise cloud spending. Its new agentic AI tool, Amnic AI, automates over 30 per cent of daily FinOps tasks, cutting manual work by up to three hours a day. “From our point of view, we’re excited to support these companies in a big way, because they have the potential to become the next wave of unicorns, innovations that will meaningfully impact our lives,” he said.