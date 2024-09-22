Poor most hit on fertility front due to lifestyle issues: IVF specialist

Infertility is not just a medical condition but a crisis fuelled by lifestyle choices, with infertility rates soaring particularly in lower-income groups and tier 2 and 3 cities where access to healthcare is limited, a top IVF specialist said. Dr Ajay Murdia, the man behind one of India's largest fertility chain, Indira IVF, said while advancements in assisted reproductive technologies like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) offer hope, it is a reality that the underprivileged who are hit hard. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Infertility rates are soaring, particularly in lower-income and tier 2 and 3 cities, where access to healthcare, nutrition, and education is limited," Dr Murdia, founder and chairman of Indira IVF, told PTI.

"Infertility is no longer just a medical issue; it's a crisis fuelled by lifestyle choices that hit the underprivileged hardest. Without action, even advancements like IVF will remain out of reach for many," he said.

Lifestyle factors such as obesity, poor diet, smoking, and chronic stress, which are often exacerbated in marginalized communities due to lack of resources and awareness, are increasingly recognised as significant contributors to infertility.

These issues go beyond personal health; they represent barriers to conception that have a more pronounced impact on those with fewer means, Dr Murdia stated.

More From This Section

"Lifestyle choices in economically weaker sections, compounded by limited access to quality healthcare, are emerging as a central factor in the fertility crisis. The habits we often overlook, particularly in less affluent areas, are now influencing the capacity to conceive," he noted.

The scope of this crisis becomes evident when examining the startling statistics surrounding obesity and its impact on fertility.

The World Health Organization reports that one in eight people worldwide is classified as obese,a condition that dramatically raises the risk of infertility.

Obese women are three times more likely to struggle with infertility compared to those maintaining a healthy weight, while for men, every additional 9 kg beyond their ideal weight raises their risk of infertility by 10 per cent.

These trends are often exacerbated in less affluent areas, where healthcare support and lifestyle interventions are scarce, he said.

Smoking/tobacco chewing stands as another lifestyle choice with major implications for reproductive health, Dr Murdia highlighted.

Studies show that female smokers have a 54 percent higher chance of delayed conception over a year compared to non-smokers, and men who smoke more than 20 cigarettes a day experience a 19 percent decline in sperm concentration, he said.

This not only reduces the chances of natural conception but also complicates assisted reproductive technologies, such as IVF where smokers may require nearly twice as many cycles to achieve pregnancy, he said.

These findings, published by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the National Library of Medicine, underscore the severe impact of smoking on fertility and the necessity of public health strategies to address this issue.

"Late marriages and delayed family planning in tier 2 and 3 cities add to the fertility crisis. While technology helps, the natural decline in fertility with age poses challenges many are unprepared for," Dr Murdia said.

The consequences of these lifestyle factors in lower-income communities extend beyond physical health, he said adding infertility can place an enormous emotional and psychological burden on individuals and families, leading to anxiety, depression, and strained relationships.

This burden is often magnified for those in underprivileged areas, where social stigma around infertility is more pronounced and mental health support is limited, he highlighted.

Addressing this growing fertility crisis requires a comprehensive approach that integrates medical advancements with proactive lifestyle changes and targeted support for underprivileged communities.

Dr Murdia advocated increased awareness and education, particularly in tier 2 and 3 cities, stating, "By making informed lifestyle choices and enhancing access to affordable healthcare, we can create a more supportive environment for natural conception, especially for those who need it most".

"It is crucial to act now to ensure that dreams of aspiring parents are not dictated by their economic or social status.The urgency to address lifestyle factors, particularly among the poor and underprivileged, cannot be overstated. Ensuring a hopeful future for all aspiring parents, regardless of their economic standing, begins with the choices we make to support and promote reproductive health in every community," he said.