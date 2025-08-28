Power Mech Projects bags ₹371 cr civil works order from Mahan Energen

Power Mech Projects on Thursday said that it has secured an order worth ₹370.84 crore from Adani Power arm Mahan Energen for the execution of civil works at the Mahan Phase-III project in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.
Mahan Energen Ltd was formerly known as Essar Power M P Ltd.
The scope of work includes the execution of civil works and erection of prefabricated structural steel for BTG (boiler turbine generator) units 1and 2, the main powerhouse, central control building, ESP, FGD and limestone handling system, switchyard, and other ancillary works for Mahan PHASE III (2 x 800 MW), Mahan Energen Ltd at Singrauli, according to a regulatory filing.
"We are delighted to announce that our company has secured ₹370.84 crore (Excluding GST and BOCW Cess) order from Mahan Energen Ltd (MEL), one of the subsidiaries of Adani Power Ltd, for execution of civil works ," it said.
The order will be executed in 30 months from the date of issuance of notice to proceed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
