Home / Companies / News / Schneider Electric Infrastructure appoints Omkar Prasad as new CFO

Schneider Electric Infrastructure appoints Omkar Prasad as new CFO

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board, in a meeting on Thursday, approved the resignation of Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya from the position of CFO

Schneider Electric
Prasad serves as Chief Accounting Officer for Greater India at Schneider Electric. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Thursday announced the appointment of Omkar Prasad as its Chief Financial Officer from September 16, 2025.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board, in a meeting on Thursday, approved the resignation of Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya from the position of CFO, effective from the closure of business hours on September 15, 2025.

The board has also approved the appointment of Omkar Prasad as Chief Financial Officer (designated as Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Managerial Personnel) of the company from September 16, 2025, the filing said.

Prasad serves as Chief Accounting Officer for Greater India at Schneider Electric, encompassing operations across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

With over two decades of experience in finance controllership, tax compliance, risk management and digital transformation, Prasad brings a wealth of expertise to this pivotal role.

He leads a high-performing team with a strong focus on diversity, simplification, and innovation.

His commitment to digital transformation has driven significant cost optimisation and process simplification.

Prior to this, Prasad held key positions, including Plant Controlling, Internal Auditor and Corporate Finance Manager.

He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and holds certifications in Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR). He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIM-B) and holds a master's degree in economics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Orbiter launched at ₹99,900 with cruise control, connected features

India must not give in to US 'bullying', says Maruti Suzuki chairman

Aiming to consolidate leadership in electric 2W segment: TVS Motor

A23 parent Head Digital Works moves K'taka HC against new online gaming law

Nykaa's owner FSN E-Commerce eyes expansion in Britain, global markets

Topics :Schneider Electric InfrastructureSchneider Electric

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story