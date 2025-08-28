Schneider Electric Infrastructure appoints Omkar Prasad as new CFO

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Thursday announced the appointment of Omkar Prasad as its Chief Financial Officer from September 16, 2025.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board, in a meeting on Thursday, approved the resignation of Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya from the position of CFO, effective from the closure of business hours on September 15, 2025.

The board has also approved the appointment of Omkar Prasad as Chief Financial Officer (designated as Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Managerial Personnel) of the company from September 16, 2025, the filing said.

Prasad serves as Chief Accounting Officer for Greater India at Schneider Electric, encompassing operations across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.